Shinnosuke Oka keeps Japan’s all-around gold medal streak alive

In the last three Olympic Games, the men’s gymnastics all-around title has been won by a Japanese gymnast.

Shinnosuke Oka will make it four.

Shinnosuke, who was undeniable in his first Olympic all-around final (86.832), will join a legendary list of champions that includes 2012 and 2016 Olympic all-around champion Kohei Uchimura, and 2020 Tokyo Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto.

Shinnosuke will leave Paris with at least two medals, adding to his collection which includes a team gold.

2021 world all-around champion Zhang Boheng rebounded from a fall in the first rotation to win the silver (86.599). Tokyo Olympic all-around silver medalist Xiao Ruoteng finished third (86.364) – marking the first men’s Olympic all-around podium that has featured two Chinese gymnasts.

Defending champ Hashimoto was a favorite to bring the title home once again, but dug himself into a hole after a fall on pommel horse in the second rotation and couldn’t recover, finishing sixth. Hashimoto’s Games are now over as he did not advance to any individual event finals.

World all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard was trying to become the first American Olympic all-around medalist in 12 years. However, a hand slip on pommel horse in first rotation put him in a deficit that was hard to recover from. Richard finished 15th. Paul Juda also struggled to maintain the consistency he has displayed through every outing so far in Paris, finishing 14th.

RESULTS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.