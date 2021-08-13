Ship runs aground in a Japanese harbor

AOMORI PREFECTURE, Japan (NBC) – A Panamanian-registered ship ran aground in a northern Japan harbor, then split in two and was leaking oil.
There were no injuries among the 21 crew and the oil leak was being controlled with no signs it had reached shore, the Japanese coast guard said.
The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris was heading into port when it got caught on the sea beds. It managed to eventually get itself free from where it ran aground but it suffered a crack in its hull in the process. That crack got wider and wider until the ship broke into two pieces.
The good news is the Japanese coast guards says they were able to rescue safely all 21 members of the crew. They are from China and from the Philippines. The bad news is when the ship broke apart started spilling oil into the sea off of japan
Authorities do not know how much oil has spilled so far but some kind of cleanup operation is probably going to be necessary.