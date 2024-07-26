The 2024 Paris Olympics officially got underway on Friday with nearly 7,000 athletes cruising the River Seine.

About 85 boats floated by the Louvre, Notre-Dame Cathedral, the Eiffel Tower and other iconic Paris landmarks in the Opening Ceremony, marking the first time the celebration was not held inside a stadium.

Here are the sights and sounds of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony:

Zinedine Zidane, one of the biggest names in French soccer history, is the first major figure to appear in a video leading up to the Parade of Nations. Does that take him out of contention to light the Olympic cauldron at the end of the night?

Prologue.

Il faut ramener Ã Paris la Flamme Olympique arrivÃ©e par erreur au Stade de France.

Elle est attendue par des milliers d’athlÃ¨tes et spectateurs sur la Seine.

Merci Zinedine Zidane

Prologue.

Prologue.

We must bring the Olympic Torch back to Paris. It accidentally arrived at the Stade de France.





And we’re off! Blue, white and red smoke fills the air at the start of the parade route.

A little French flair in the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony!





LADY GAGA, EVERYBODY! The international star gives a dazzling performance of “Mon Truc En Plume” on the banks of the Seine. This song was the signature number of the late Zizi Jeanmaire, a beloved entertainer in France.























Music fans are getting a little bit of everything tonight. Further down the Seine, a long line of can-can dancers perform in bright pink ensembles. The Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris is known as the birthplace of the dance.

If that’s not for you, how about some heavy metal? French band Gojira provides the soundtrack to the “liberty” portion of the evening, illustrating revolution in France. My face is sufficiently melted.





