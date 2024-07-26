Simone Biles hopes to get new skill named in Paris

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles could leave the Paris 2024 Olympics with a new skill named after her in the Code of Points.

On Thursday, July 25 Biles submitted an original skill on the uneven bars to the FIG Women’s Technical Committee for evaluation. The new skill is a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns – a more difficult variation of the very first skill in her routine, which she has competed for most of her career (called a Weiler half).





The FIG awarded the skill a difficulty value of E on a scale of A to J, giving her 0.5 in difficulty.

Biles already has five skills named after her (two vaults, a beam dismount and two floor skills), so if she successfully performs the skill in Paris, it would become her sixth eponymous skill and the first named after her on the uneven bars.

In order to get the skill named after her, Biles will have to perform the skill without a major error at some point during the competition in Paris.

