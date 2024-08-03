Simone Biles not ruling out LA 2028 Games

Simone Biles is now a 10-time Olympic medalist and seven-time Olympic champion, but she’s not done yet.

Biles still has the balance beam and floor exercise finals left to go in Paris, but when talking to reporters following her gold medal victory on vault, she didn’t shut down the idea of sticking around for LA 2028.

“Never say never. The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know. But I am getting really old,” Biles said with a laugh.

If Biles were to continue after Paris, LA would be her fourth Games. No American gymnast has ever competed in more than three Games.

However, Biles did confirm the Paris vault final was the last time she would compete her eponymous Yurchenko double pike.

The vault is the most difficult vault in the Code of Points and has helped to give Biles the edge over the rest of the competition.

