Sizzling shooting display powers U.S. past Serbia in Olympic opener

For all the consternation that comes with the U.S. men’s basketball team, it’s easy to forget just how transcendent it can be when everything’s clicking. That was very much the case in the Olympic opener against Serbia on Sunday, a rollicking 110-84 win over Nikola Jokic and Serbia that featured five Americans in double figures and a blistering 62% mark from the field.

A slow start

The U.S. looked lost in the early going, with more turnovers (two) than made shots (one) producing a 10-2 deficit before even three minutes had elapsed. But two 3s from Devin Booker helped settle things down, and soon enough the American bench was doing what it’s done through the summer: dominate.

Welcome back, Kevin Durant

This, more than anything else, is what makes the U.S. such a tough out in these tournaments. Serbia, in a phenomenon painfully recognizable to any Denver Nuggets fan, had no answers when Jokic hit the bench. The Serbians led, 20-14, when Jokic came out for his customary late-first-quarter break. By the time he returned, at the 8:04 mark of the second, the U.S. led 30-23 — and Serbia never recovered. Remarkably, Jokic finished +4 in a game his team lost by 26, putting up a typically efficient 20 points with eight assists and five rebounds.

The Americans, meanwhile, could simply sub in Kevin Durant. After missing all five pre-Games tune-ups with a calf strain, KD was finally cleared for action on Sunday, and he looked like he’d never left: Durant made all eight of his shots in the first half, starting with a couple catch-and-shoot 3s and ending with some truly audacious contested jumpers.





Together with the Anthony Edwards, Derrick White and the ultra-switchable big man duo of Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo, the U.S. bench mob rolled, scoring 33 points in the second quarter — remember, international quarters are only 10 minutes long — and turning an early deficit into a nine-point lead at halftime.

LeBron delivers vintage performance

From there, the rest was academic, the U.S. pressing their athleticism advantage throughout the second half. Durant finished with a team-high 23 despite not making a field goal in the second half. Edwards was cool, calm and in command of the offense in the half-court, adding 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting. And James was an absolute freight train with the ball in his hands, nearly matching Durant with 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting while adding nine assists and seven rebounds.





It’s hard to imagine a better start for Team USA, but the expectations for this team are such that momentum is only as good as your next game. That will come on Wednesday, Aug. 1, with a matchup against the same South Sudan team that nearly upset them in London last weekend. For Serbia, meanwhile, a date with Puerto Rico has become something of a must-win.

