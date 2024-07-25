Skating in Paris’ Olympic Village? Don’t even think about it

The sight of skateboarders rolling down Parisian streets and hitting tricks off of rails is expected in anticipation of the sport that will draw thousands of spectators to Place de la Concorde. This isn’t the case in the Olympic Village.

“You get yelled at if you skate in the Village,” American skateboarder Minna Stess said. Instead, Olympic skateboarders are allowed to practice for their events at the street and park courses. Stess, who’s making her Olympic debut in skateboard park, recounted seeing street skateboarder Paige Heyn getting yelled at for skating while coming back from practice earlier this week.

“I’m kind of scared to skate in the Village,” Stess said.

To avoid this, the athletes have resorted to skating outside of the Olympic Village. Street skateboarder Nyjah Huston posted clips of him riding rails at Skate Park Leon Cladel, a popular street converted into a quasi-park. Huston is eager to be back at the Games following a disappointing seventh-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. After recovering from an ACL surgery that set him back for seven months, he’s coming into the Paris Games with confidence from winning two events at last month’s X Games competition.





Street skater Mariah Duran also explored Paris on her board. She was seen doing a kickflip in front of the Monument a la Republique, a monument with allegories of liberty, equality, and fraternity. The statue wears a Phyrgian cap, a symbol of freedom and the inspiration behind the Paris Olympics mascot. Even though the Olympic skateboarders are discouraged from skateboarding in the Village, they can still seek liberation in front of one of Paris’ main representations of independence.





SEE MORE: All about the Phryges, official mascots of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics

When to watch

With their extra practice in the streets, American skateboarders are bringing their best tricks for the first full day of competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27.

The men’s street preliminary round starts at 6 a.m. ET (NBCOlympics.com, Peacock), and the final will follow at 11 a.m. ET (NBCOlympics.com, Peacock).

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.