Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret earns nearly perfect semifinal bouldering score

The sport climbing events continued at Le Bourget Sport Climbing venue with the women’s bouldering semifinal. Women representing 13 delegations attempted four bouldering problems to earn up to half of the 200 maximum points an athlete can receive to qualify to the bouldering/lead combined final.

The women’s semifinal saw a marked improvement in the number of athletes who were able to complete boulders compared to that in the men’s semifinal. Although the boulder problems were different, more than half of the competitors were able to top at least one. The top four climbers completed three boulders.

Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret, who’s the defending Olympic champion, was the undeniable leader of the field. She was the only athlete to complete all four boulder problems after flashing the first two boulders and topping the last two boulders in fewer than three attempts each. Garnbret earned 99.6 points out of the possible 100 points.

Oriane Bertone of France had a stunning performance to finish 15.1 points behind Garnbret with 84.5 points.

Americans Brooke Raboutou and Natalia Grossman also closed out strong by placing third and fifth, respectively.

Japanese powerhouse Ai Mori concluded the boulder section ranked outside of the top eight. The lead specialist is expected to make up for her average boulder score in the lead semifinal on Aug. 8.

The top eight climbers with the highest combined scores from the boulder and lead competitions will advance to the final.

Women’s boulder semifinal (Top 8):

Janja Garnbret (SLO): 99.6 points

Oriane Bertone (FRA): 84.5 points

Brooke Raboutou (USA): 83.7 points

Oceana Mackenzie (AUS): 79.6 points

Natalia Grossman (USA): 69.2 points

Jessica Pilz (AUT): 68.8 points

Miho Nonaka (JPN): 64.4 points

Camilla Moroni (ITA): 64.0 points

