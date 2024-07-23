Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic Torch

PARIS, France (CNN) – Rapper Snoop Dogg is gearing up for his summer Olympics debut.

As torchbearer, the American favorite, will carry the Olympic flame to its final stop in the town of Saint-Denis before reaching the Eiffel Tower.

Snoop Dogg is also slated to report on the games as a part of NBC Universal’s Olympic primetime coverage, surely bringing his own flavor to the mix.

On the social media platform X, the rapper posted a photo of himself with the caption, “U Ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg.”

The opening ceremony of the games is set for Friday, it starts on NBC5 at 10:30 a.m.

