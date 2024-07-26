When to watch soccer during the 2024 Paris Olympics

During the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, soccer will once again get its start prior to the Opening Ceremony. The men’s and women’s tournaments will be contested between Wednesday, July 24 and Saturday, Aug. 10.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch live Olympic fixtures throughout the day, with matches starting between 9 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET. Le Parc des Princes in Paris, home of the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, will host the gold medal matches.

Sixteen nations will play in the men’s tournament while twelve nations will make up the field in the women’s tournament.

Venues

Paris 2024 is the first Olympic Games in Western Europe since 2012 and will take advantage of the beauty and iconic regions of the host nation. Olympic soccer fixtures will be played in seven separate stadiums, six of which sit outside the host city.

Parc des Princes (Paris)

Nantes Stadium (Nantes)

Lyon Stadium (Décines)

Saint-Etienne Stadium (Saint-Etienne)

Marseille Stadium (Marseille)

Nice Stadium (Nice)

Bordeaux Stadium (Bordeaux)

Parc des Princes Paris 2024

Olympic soccer athletes to watch on Team USA

The U.S. men’s soccer team is returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2008 and will be led by veteran defender Walker Zimmerman. The Nashville SC defender, along with Miles Robinson and Djordje Mihailovic, are the three overaged players head coach Marko Mitrovic called up his Olympic team. Other players worth keeping an eye on are young players competing in Europe at the club level such as Kevin Paredes, Gianluca Busio and Paxten Aaronson.

For the women, new head coach Emma Hayes is taking charge of a U.S. team that is undergoing a generational shift and led by captain Lindsey Horan. She will be joined by young soccer stars Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma as the USWNT looks to win its fifth Olympic gold medal.

Soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics Date Stage Time (ET) July 24 Men’s Group Stage (8 Matches) Between 9a-5p July 25 Women’s Group Stage (6 Matches) Between 11a-5p July 27 Men’s Group Stage (8 Matches) Between 9a-5p July 28 Women’s Group Stage (6 Matches) Between 11a-5p July 30 Men’s Group Stage (8 Matches) Between 9a-5p July 31 Women’s Group Stage (6 Matches) Between 11a-5p August 2 Men’s Quarterfinals (4 Matches) Between 9a-6p August 3 Women’s Quarterfinals (4 Matches) Between 9a-6p August 5 Men’s Semifinals (2 Matches) Between 12n-6p August 6 Women’s Semifinals (2 Matches) 12n-6p August 8 Men’s Bronze Medal Match 11a-2p August 9 Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Gold Medal Match 9a-12n

12n-3:30p August 10 Women’s Gold Medal Match 11a-2:30p

