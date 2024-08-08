Sofia Raffaeli tops field after individual all-around qualifying in Paris

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 8, 2024

Sofia Raffaeli of Italy performs with the hoop during individual all-around qualification at the 2024 Paris Olympics. - Credit: Oscar J Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

The opening day of rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics is complete and its Italy’s Sofia Raffaeli who leads the individual all-around competition (139.100). 

Raffaeli, the 2022 World all-around champion, performed with sublime fluidity and grace to top the 2023 World champion Darja Varfolomeev of Germany by a margin of over two points. 

Varfolomeev made an impressive recovery after dropping her hoop mid-routine and had to use a replacement. She finished the competition with a strong 35.250 for her clubs routine to secure her spot in second (136.850). 

American Evita Griskenas finished 18th and did not advance to the final (118.500). 

The 2024 European all-around champion Stiliana Nikolova of Bulgaria had a tough day, finished just shy of qualifying to the final in 11th place (127.700). 

Individual all-around qualifiers for rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics

  1. Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) – 139.100
  2. Darja Varfolomeev (Germany) – 136.850
  3. Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria) – 136.450
  4. Taisiia Onofriichuk (Ukraine) – 135.750
  5. Margarita Kolosov (Germany) – 131.500
  6. Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia) – 130.800
  7. Daria Atamanov (Israel) – 130.450 
  8. Barbara Domingos (Brazil) – 129.750
  9. Milena Baldassarri (Italy) – 129.250
  10. Wang Wilu (China) – 128.100

