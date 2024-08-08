Sofia Raffaeli tops field after individual all-around qualifying in Paris

The opening day of rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics is complete and its Italy’s Sofia Raffaeli who leads the individual all-around competition (139.100).

Raffaeli, the 2022 World all-around champion, performed with sublime fluidity and grace to top the 2023 World champion Darja Varfolomeev of Germany by a margin of over two points.

Varfolomeev made an impressive recovery after dropping her hoop mid-routine and had to use a replacement. She finished the competition with a strong 35.250 for her clubs routine to secure her spot in second (136.850).

American Evita Griskenas finished 18th and did not advance to the final (118.500).

The 2024 European all-around champion Stiliana Nikolova of Bulgaria had a tough day, finished just shy of qualifying to the final in 11th place (127.700).

Individual all-around qualifiers for rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) – 139.100 Darja Varfolomeev (Germany) – 136.850 Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria) – 136.450 Taisiia Onofriichuk (Ukraine) – 135.750 Margarita Kolosov (Germany) – 131.500 Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia) – 130.800 Daria Atamanov (Israel) – 130.450 Barbara Domingos (Brazil) – 129.750 Milena Baldassarri (Italy) – 129.250 Wang Wilu (China) – 128.100

