South Korean archer Kim wins gold in individual men’s event; American Brady earns silver

The gold medal was within reach for American archer Brady Ellison in the men’s individual event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.

But in the end, South Korea’s Kim Woojin was the one who won the gold medal.

Ellison and Kim remained tied 5-5 after five sets in the final to take the match to a shoot-off. Kim went up first and shot a 10, and then Brady narrowly missed out on the gold medal after he shot a 9. Still, it was an incredible achievement for Ellison as he won two medals in Paris — silver in men’s individual and bronze in mixed team.

Brady now has three silver and two bronze medals in his Olympic career since the 2012 Games.

South Korea also took bronze as Lee Wooseok defeated Germany’s Florian Unruh in the bronze medal match.

Reuters contributed to this report.

RESULTS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.