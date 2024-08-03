South Korea’s Lim edges Nam for gold in women’s individual archery

South Korea’s incredible run in archery continued with Saturday’s guaranteed gold medal match, where Lim Si-hyeon defeated Nam Su-hyeon 7-3 at Invalides.

Lim and Nam split the first set 29-29 before Lim claimed three of four to win gold (29-26, 30-27, 29-30, 28-26).

“Since last year I’ve been dreaming of this moment,” Lim said. “I wanted to put on a performance and a result. I put a lot of effort into doing it. I’m so grateful and happy.”

Earlier, France’s Lisa Barbelin completed a long road from the 30th-rank to the podium.

Barbelin, a three-time European champion, beat the Nos. 35, 3, 19, and 6 seeds to come out of Section 3, losing to Nam in the semifinal before out-shooting Jeon Hun-young 6-4 (28-27, 27-29, 28-26, 26-29, 28-27) to claim bronze.

Lim said going up against teammates Jeon and Nam actually made the experience a bit easier.

“It’s not like I was extra nervous because I met my teammate,” Lim said. “In the semifinal I met Jeon and we were saying, ’One of us will get a medal so it’s OK’, instead of thinking of the result I wanted.”

Results: Archery — Women’s Individual

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.