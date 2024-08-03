South Korea’s Yang Ji-In wins women’s 25m pistol gold via shoot-off

South Korea’s Yang Ji-In won the gold in the women’s 25 meters pistol event at the Paris Olympics after a shoot-off with France’s Camille Jedrzejewski on Saturday.

Yang and Jedrzejewski were tied on 37 points at the top forcing the shoot-off in which the Korean prevailed 4-1 in her Olympic debut at the Chateauroux Shooting Center.

“This gold medal has proved I am the world’s best right now,” Yang said. “I will have to train harder to try to put the flag highest once again in LA.”

This is South Korea’s fifth shooting medal at these Games, matching their previous Olympic high from the 2012 London Games. Yang won gold in her Olympic debut.

Local favorite Jedrzejewski said she struggled to control her emotions in the final shots. She won silver to silver to claim France’s first shooting medal in Paris.

“I lost maybe because my emotions were running very high, but I’m happy with my silver,” she said. “There was a lot of emotion in the hall, and it was a really intense competition.”

Hungary’s Veronika Major won the bronze also via a shoot-off, denying India’s Manu Bhaker a third medal of these Games.

“I was very happy to go to the final in the first place,” Major said. “This is the greatest moment of my career so far.”

This is Hungary’s first shooting medal of any kind since 2004.

American Katelyn Abeln finished eighth in her Olympic debut.

Reuters contributed to this report.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.