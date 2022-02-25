Southern Oregon schools participate in fourth annual Black Youth Leadership Summit

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore — Dozens of students from across multiple southern Oregon schools participated in the fourth annual Black youth leadership summit on Thursday.

The all-day hybrid event was hosted by Southern Oregon Education Service District and Black Southern Oregon Alliance. Students of color from the Medford, Ashland, Phoenix-Talent, Central Point, Eagle Point, Grants Pass, and Three Rivers school districts – all participated with in-person and virtual presentations.

The summit aims to help Black students build relationships with others in the community, and help them thrive in the world through various different teachings. Some of the workshops included college preparation, careers in medical and finance, and presentations on Black history.

Students also got an opportunity to share their personal experiences living in the Rogue Valley.

“We want to helping people understand that our kids are worth it and important,” D.L. Richardson, president of Black Southern Oregon Alliance, said Thursday. “Our kids need to know their history, as well as understand what they can be in this world. Some of the stories that the students shared brought tears to my eyes. “

Richardson said the event was also made possible with the help from Southern Oregon University, Oregon Institute of Technology, Black Alliance and Social Empowerment (BASE), Afro Scoutz and Klamath Falls City School District. It is also part of a state grant from the Oregon Department of Education.

