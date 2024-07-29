Spain exacts revenge on U.S. in women’s water polo win

The U.S. women’s water polo team allowed more goals on Monday than it has allowed in any single game over the last three Olympics, falling 13-11 to Spain.

Ashleigh Johnson saved 50% of Spain’s shots after saving 71% of shots in a Game 1 win over Greece. The Team USA keeper still finished with 13 saves, her second straight game of double-digit stops.

The U.S. only allowed more than 10 goals twice in the Tokyo Olympics, once in Rio 2016, and twice in London 2012. The last time they allowed 13 goals in the Olympics was in their 2012 opener, a win over Hungary. They won gold in all three tournaments.

Trailing by one at the end of the first, Spain came back to take a 6-5 lead at the half. It was the third quarter when the Spanish squad took over. They scored four goals in less than four minutes to take an 11-6 lead. Tara Prentice, Maddie Musselman, and Jenna Flynn all scored for Team USA, but they still trailed, 11-9, going into the fourth.

Johnson struggled in net in the third, but came in strong in the fourth as the U.S. defense tightened up. Johnson had a deflection to keep a Spanish penalty shot out of the net, and the U.S. immediately responded with a goal by Kaleigh Gilchrist to get within one.

It was for nothing, though, as Spain held the Americans scoreless for more than five-and-a-half minutes to hold on for the win.

Defender Jordan Raney was the only American with multiple goals, finishing with two. Nine other players added one goal each. Beatriz Ortiz had a tournament-high five goals for Spain. Maica Garcia added two.

The hope of winning a fourth straight gold is far from over for Team USA (1-1), which also lost a game in pool play during the 2020 Games. Each group has five teams, and the top four move on to the knockout round after four games.

Coach Adam Krikorian’s team will next face Italy (0-1) on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Spain will play immediately after when they take on Greece at 2:05 p.m. ET.

MATCH STATS

