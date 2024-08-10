Spain wins first women’s water polo gold medal with victory over Australia

There is much more parity among women’s water polo teams competing in Paris this summer, but Spain proved to be the class of the field in every game it played.

Spain’s perfect run through Paris ended with an 11-9 victory over Australia on Saturday in the tournament finals for the country’s first Olympic women’s water polo gold medal.

Four members of Spain’s team this summer are playing in their fourth Olympics and had two Olympic silver medals to their names. Even with that success, every player on the roster – veterans and those making their debuts – came to Paris this summer looking for history. And not only did they win gold, but they rolled the entire tournament. Spain was a perfect 7-0 in Paris, with a goal differential of +28. They scored 99 goals (14.1 per game) while allowing 71 (10.1 per game).

The only time Spain trailed on Saturday was after Australia scored the first goal in the second minute. The two team were tied 2-2 at the end of the first, and Spain responded with three unanswered goals going into the third quarter. The Spanish went on to outscore the Aussies, 4-3, in the third and was up 7-5 going into the final fram.

Australia’s Sienna Hearn scored with 5:45 left to get her team within one. Spain got it right back on the next possession with a power play goal by Bea Ortiz, her fourth of the game.

Maica Garcia scored with 1:49 remaining in the contest to put Spain up, 11-7, the largest lead of the contest. The goal was the start of Spain outscoring Australia, 4-1, over the next three minutes.

Spain won on Saturday with defense. Australia was the fourth opponent they’ve faced that they’ve held to single-digit goals. Goalie Martina Terre had 15 saves on 24 shots that came her way. The Australians were just 5-for-16 on power play shots.

Alice Williams led Australia with five goals. Hearn added two on two shots. Ortiz led Spain in goals with four. Garcia added three more, and Anna Espar had two.

Australia wins silver, its fourth Olympic medal and first since 2012.

