Sport climbing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Sport climbing events begin during the second week of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The bouldering portion of the combined event for men and women’s speed qualifications will open up competition on Monday, August 5. The final medals in sport climbing will be awarded on Saturday, August 10 at the conclusion of the women’s bouldering and lead combined final.

Venue

Sport climbing events will take place at the newly built Le Bourget Climbing venue, one of only two venues constructed for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The facility will feature five climbing walls, inlcuding one indoors. for warming up. The competition will happen on three outdoor walls, one for each discipline.

Events

Men’s Bouldering & Lead Combined

Women’s Bouldering & Lead Combined

Men’s Speed

Women’s Speed

Olympic sport climbing athletes to watch on Team USA

Sam Watson (men’s speed): Set the world record in men’s speed at 4.79 seconds at the 2024 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Wujiang, China in April.

Emma Hunt (women’s speed): The American women’s speed record holder at 6.30 seconds. Hunt won the 2024 IFSC World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah and placed second at the 2023 World Sport Climbing Championships in Bern, Switzerland.

Colin Duffy (men’s bouldering & lead combined): Bouldering winner of the 2024 IFSC World Cup in Chamonix, France. He also placed second in bouldering and lead combined at the 2023 World Sport Climbing Championships in Bern.

Natalia Grossman (women’s bouldering & lead combined): Holder of 21 bouldering and lead World Cup medals, including first place in bouldering at the 2023 and 2024 IFSC World Cup events in Salt Lake City.

Brooke Raboutou (women’s bouldering & lead combined): Won the bouldering 2023 IFSC World Cup in Hachioji, Japan and placed third in bouldering at the 2023 World Sport Climbing Championships in Bern.

Sport Climbing at the 2024 Paris Olympics Date Event Time (ET) August 5 Men’s Bouldering Semifinal

Women’s Speed Qualification 4a-8a August 6 Women’s Bouldering Semifinal



Men’s Speed Qualification 4a-8a August 7 Men’s Lead Semifinal

Women’s Speed Final 4a-7:15a August 8 Women’s Lead Semifinal

Men’s Speed Final 4a-7:15a August 9 Men’s Bouldering & Lead Combined Final 4:15a-7:20a August 10 Women’s Bouldering & Lead Combined Final 4:15a-7:20a

Sport climbing 101

Learn more about the sport climbing competitions taking place at Paris 2024.

