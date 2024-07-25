Star Australia forward Rebecca Allen out for Olympics with hamstring injury

A medal contender in women’s basketball has suffered a huge blow on the eve of Olympic competition, as Team Australia announced on Thursday that Phoenix Mercury forward Rebecca Allen won’t compete in Paris due to a hamstring injury. Amy Atwell of the WNBL’s Perth Lynx will take her place on the roster for Paris.
Hamstring issues have dogged Allen at various points throughout this WNBA season, and she apparently reaggravated the injury in a tune-up game against Canada earlier this week. Allen underwent testing in Paris on Wednesday, tests that confirmed a high-grade strain.
The 31-year-old Allen reacted on X, saying that she was “shattered” by the news:
Allen has been among the leaders of Team Australia for years now, with a reputation for toughness: She helped the Opals to a bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup despite unknowingly playing with a partially collapsed lung and two broken ribs. Acquired by the Mercury in a sign-and-trade with the Connecticut Sun back in February, Allen had become a mainstay in Phoenix’s starting lineup, averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.
On the heels of that World Cup run two years ago, Australia had its sights set on another medal in Paris this summer. Ranked No. 3 in the world by FIBA, the Opals were the projected favorites in Group B, but they’ll have a tough time outlasting Canada and host nation France to reach the knockout round without Allen in the fold. Australia will begin Olympic play on Monday, July 29, against Nigeria.
