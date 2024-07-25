Star Australia forward Rebecca Allen out for Olympics with hamstring injury

A medal contender in women’s basketball has suffered a huge blow on the eve of Olympic competition, as Team Australia announced on Thursday that Phoenix Mercury forward Rebecca Allen won’t compete in Paris due to a hamstring injury. Amy Atwell of the WNBL’s Perth Lynx will take her place on the roster for Paris.

ð@Aus_Opals Team update Amy Atwell will replace Rebecca Allen in the 12-player squad for their #Paris2024 Olympic campaign. Rebecca aggravated a hamstring injury against Spain on Tuesday, confirming her medically unfit to play at the Olympic Games.#AllezAUS | @BasketballAus pic.twitter.com/lbNLCqcqEm — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 25, 2024





Hamstring issues have dogged Allen at various points throughout this WNBA season, and she apparently reaggravated the injury in a tune-up game against Canada earlier this week. Allen underwent testing in Paris on Wednesday, tests that confirmed a high-grade strain.

The 31-year-old Allen reacted on X, saying that she was “shattered” by the news:

Shattered ð — Rebecca Allen (@becallen8) July 25, 2024





Allen has been among the leaders of Team Australia for years now, with a reputation for toughness: She helped the Opals to a bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup despite unknowingly playing with a partially collapsed lung and two broken ribs. Acquired by the Mercury in a sign-and-trade with the Connecticut Sun back in February, Allen had become a mainstay in Phoenix’s starting lineup, averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

On the heels of that World Cup run two years ago, Australia had its sights set on another medal in Paris this summer. Ranked No. 3 in the world by FIBA, the Opals were the projected favorites in Group B, but they’ll have a tough time outlasting Canada and host nation France to reach the knockout round without Allen in the fold. Australia will begin Olympic play on Monday, July 29, against Nigeria.

