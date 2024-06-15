Starbucks rolls out new value deals with ‘Pairings Menu’

(CNN) – Starbucks is the latest chain to offer discounts for cash-strapped customers, through a value menu offering.

Earlier this week, the coffee company rolled out what it calls a Pairings Menu.

For $5, customers can get a tall iced or hot coffee or tea paired with a croissant. For $1 more, they can swap out the croissant for any breakfast sandwich. The price might change for customizations.

This new value menu is the latest effort by Starbucks to turnaround sales after a disappointing quarter.

Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and other fast food chains have also rolled out new value deals to entice customers who are worried about soaring fast food prices.

