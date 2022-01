MEDFORD, Ore. — A democratic candidate for this year’s gubernatorial race is visiting southern Oregon.

Patrick Starnes will be visiting grants pass, Medford, and Ashland tomorrow.

Starnes has held multiple positions in public office in places like Douglas County and McKenzie river.

He ran for governor in 2018 as an independent.

A meet and greet will be hosted at the Universalist church in grants pass at 6-30pm.

Followed by a zoom call at 7-pm with other Josephine county residents.