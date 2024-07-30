Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to viral Clark Kent meme

Stephen Nedoroscik is not only an Olympic medalist, but he’s a meme now, too.

Following the team final on July 29 where the U.S. men won an historic bronze medal, the memes started making the rounds on social media.

It started when NBC Olympics posted a photo of Nedoroscik sitting on the sidelines with his eyes shut – specs on of course – getting in the zone for his moment to shine on his one and only event, the pommel horse.

Fans quickly equated Nedoroscik to Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent for seemingly transforming himself from the quirky guy with glasses to a pommel horse hero who clinched Team USA’s first Olympic medal in 16 years. The words “pommel horse guy” were even trending on X.

NBC Olympics asked Nedoroscik his thoughts on become an overnight internet sensation, but he was quick to spread the love to his teammates.

“I think it’s cool,” Nedoroscik said. “I’m honored that they chose me, but I think any one of these guys could also be blowing up. In fact, I hope they do discover these guys because they’re all just great men.”

Stephen Nedoroscik, the Clark Kent of pommel horse! ð«¡ðºð¸ #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/1HfYFSbJvH — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024







Obsessed with this guy on the US men’s gymnastics team who’s only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he’s activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan ð (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024



















Stephen Nedoroscik on the sideline vs. Stephen Nedoroscik on the pommel horse pic.twitter.com/YUo5t9NBYs — BetMGM ð¦ (@BetMGM) July 29, 2024







To truly understand Stephen Nedoroscik’s nerd credentials, you need to know that he is in Paris for the Olympics and posting to his insta story about solving a rubik’s cube in under 10 seconds. pic.twitter.com/2vFygJBifW — John Green (@sportswithjohn) July 29, 2024







how your email finds me pic.twitter.com/NCFCdQK0Co — alyssa (@alyssalerae) July 29, 2024







do i know anything about Pommel Horse? no. was i sitting at my desk stressed out about an electrical engineer from Penn Stateâs ability to perform a good routine at 2pm on a Monday? yes Happy Olympics — arielle (@arielle2252) July 29, 2024





© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.