Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to viral Clark Kent meme

Stephen Nedoroscik is not only an Olympic medalist, but he’s a meme now, too.
Following the team final on July 29 where the U.S. men won an historic bronze medal, the memes started making the rounds on social media.
It started when NBC Olympics posted a photo of Nedoroscik sitting on the sidelines with his eyes shut – specs on of course – getting in the zone for his moment to shine on his one and only event, the pommel horse.
Fans quickly equated Nedoroscik to Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent for seemingly transforming himself from the quirky guy with glasses to a pommel horse hero who clinched Team USA’s first Olympic medal in 16 years. The words “pommel horse guy” were even trending on X.
NBC Olympics asked Nedoroscik his thoughts on become an overnight internet sensation, but he was quick to spread the love to his teammates.
“I think it’s cool,” Nedoroscik said. “I’m honored that they chose me, but I think any one of these guys could also be blowing up. In fact, I hope they do discover these guys because they’re all just great men.”
