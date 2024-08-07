Style on the Straightaways: Track athletes make Stade de France their personal runway

Speed and swag are on full display at Stade de France at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Check out some of our favorite looks from the world’s top track and field athletes:

The reflective shades are a great start for Colombia’s Anthony Jose Zambrano, but the custom 400m earrings really bring it home.

Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

With her gold watch, U.S. sprinter Gabby Thomas knows it’s winning time.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Now we know how Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford gets so much air on the high jump: His socks have wings!

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

This photo of Masai Russell is from the U.S. Trials in June, but only so you can get a better look at her signature belly chain.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Elian Larregina of Argentina never runs without his backwards hat. What are the aerodynamics at play here?

Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

Has anyone seen Kenny Bednarek’s forehead since Tokyo? I, for one, have not.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Quincy Hall rocks a gold grill to pair with his new 400m gold medal.

Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

