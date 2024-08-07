Style on the Straightaways: Track athletes make Stade de France their personal runway

Speed and swag are on full display at Stade de France at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Check out some of our favorite looks from the world’s top track and field athletes:
The reflective shades are a great start for Colombia’s Anthony Jose Zambrano, but the custom 400m earrings really bring it home.
With her gold watch, U.S. sprinter Gabby Thomas knows it’s winning time.
Now we know how Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford gets so much air on the high jump: His socks have wings!
This photo of Masai Russell is from the U.S. Trials in June, but only so you can get a better look at her signature belly chain.
Elian Larregina of Argentina never runs without his backwards hat. What are the aerodynamics at play here?
Has anyone seen Kenny Bednarek’s forehead since Tokyo? I, for one, have not.
Quincy Hall rocks a gold grill to pair with his new 400m gold medal.
