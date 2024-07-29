Surfing Round 3 preview: Heavyweight heats on tap in Tahiti

After the waves looked suspicious to start Round 2, they steadily improved as the day went on, culminating in Australian Jack Robinson‘s stellar 9.87 and Filipe Toledo‘s 9.67 in the final two heats. Hopefully the weather holds for Round 3 on Monday, July 29, as the heavy swells that ended Day 2 are forecasted to hit Teahupo’o for the third round of competition.

16 surfers have now been eliminated and once again there’ll be eight one-on-one elimination heats on both the men’s and women’s side of the event in Round 3. Half of the competitors will be well rested, riding into Round 3 on the byes they earned with their heat victories on Day 1. Their opponents on the other hand will be riding momentum, all having won their way into Round 3 in do-or-die matches the day before.

Here’s what to be on the lookout for when the surfers try to move one step closer to their medal dreams and secure their spot in the final day of competition.

SEE MORE: Surfing Round 2 recap: Japan makes the most of mild conditions

Favorites Florence, Robinson on Round 3 collision course

When looking at the heats for the third round of the surfing competition, one jumps off the page as must-see TV: USA’s John John Florence against Australia’s Jack Robinson. Both arrived in Tahiti as favorites to contend for the gold medal. After Round 3, only one will still have a chance to stand on the podium.

Florence is looking to improve upon his performance in Tokyo, where he was eliminated in this round to his U.S. teammate Kolohe Andino. In Round 1, he looked like a man on a mission, putting on a show with a performance that was nothing short of dominant. He charged waves with a ferocious pace, posting two good scores before two minutes had even run off the clock. The highlight of his round was undoubtedly his 9.33 midway through the round. He made an extremely difficult barrel ride look routine, nonchalantly dropping in at the very last moments and then vanishing behind the white water. Several seconds later, he came flying through the spit for the best ride the competition had seen up until that point. After earning a day off in Round 2, he’ll hope finding sizable swells comes just as easy to him in the third round.

SEE MORE: Florence cruises through ridiculous wave for top heat score

Robinson took a different path to Day 3, being thrown into a second-round elimination match after failing to win his heat in Round 1. He was a completely different surfer on Day 2 though, giving his opponent virtually no chance of winning by nailing the best wave of the Olympics yet just under seven minutes into the round. He dropped into an absolute behemoth and disappeared inside of it for so long the commentators, and just about everyone watching, doubted he would find a way out. However, he did his best impersonation of an escape artist, bursting back into the open air at the very last second after easily the longest tube ride of the tournament.

Hopefully, these guys have more outrageous scores on tap for Round 3.

SEE MORE: Robinson nails disappearing act for top single-wave score

Simmers, Weston-Webb set for grudge match

In Round 1, Team USA’s Caitlin Simmers and Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb found themselves with World No. 4 Molly Picklum in the toughest heat of the opening round. It ended up being a duel between Simmers and Weston-Webb, with Simmers earning a win in her Olympic debut by 2.60 points, posting two single-wave scores higher than either of Weston-Webb’s. The Brazilian then found herself in an elimination match on Day 2, where she dominated Nicaragua’s Candelaria Resano for an easy victory. Remember, Weston-Webb scored a perfect 10 on this wave at the WSL Tahiti Pro earlier this year, however she has so far been unable to rekindle that magic at Tehupo’o in the Olympic competition.

Simmers is a decade younger than the Brazilian, yet she enters the Olympics as the top ranked surfer in the WSL through eight of the nine regular season events. The young phenom will be looking to once again beat Weston-Webb, this time bouncing her from the tournament.

Civil wars set

When the heats for Round 3 released, two pairs of teammates saw themselves pitted against one another.

First up in Heat 3 of the women’s event is host nation France’s Johanne Defay versus the Tahiti native Vahine Fierro. In Round 1, Fierro made quick work of her competition on her home surf break, notching two single-wave scores better than either of her opponents’ totals for the round. Defay had a very different experience on Day 1, getting rag-dolled by a wave and crashing down onto the shallow reef below, banging her head and paddling back out to the takeoff zone with blood dripping down her face. After getting checked out by the medics, she was deemed fine to continue, but stood no chance against the stellar scores Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy had already tallied. She was unfazed in Round 2, fearlessly charging into huge swells, finally landing a great barrel ride for a 7.87 to seal the heat and secure her a spot in Round 3.

Defay will look to continue rolling while Fierro hopes to defend her territory.

Later on in Heat 7, Brazil’s Taina Hinckel and Luana Silva will meet for the second time this Olympics. Silva came out on top in a lackluster Round 1 heat where the waves were fairly dull. The next day, Hinckel won her second-round matchup in eerily similar wave conditions. Neither one has had a chance to hit signature barrels this wave is known for, so who knows what these two might do if Teahupo’o is roaring on Monday.

Full Round 3 heats

Men’s Round 3 Surfing Heats Heat 1 Alonso Correa (PER) Jordy Smith (RSA) Heat 2 Reo Inaba (JPN) Filipe Toledo (BRA) Heat 3 Griffin Colapinto (USA) Kauli Vaast (FRA) Heat 4 Joan Duru (FRA) Alan Cleland (MEX) Heat 5 Gabriel Medina (BRA) Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) Heat 6 Joao Chianca (BRA) Ramzi Boukhiam (MAR) Heat 7 John John Florence (USA) Jack Robinson (AUS) Heat 8 Ethan Ewing (AUS) Connor O’Leary (JPN)

Women’s Round 3 Surfing Heats Heat 1 Caroline Marks (USA) Siqi Yang (JPN) Heat 2 Tyler Wright (AUS) Anat Lelior (ISR) Heat 3 Vahine Fierro (FRA) Johanne Defay (FRA) Heat 4 Carissa Moore (USA) Sarah Baum (RSA) Heat 5 Nadia Erostabe (ESP) Shino Matsuda (JPN) Heat 6 Caitlin Simmers (USA) Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) Heat 7 Luana Silva (BRA) Taina Hinckel (BRA) Heat 8 Brisa Hennessy (CRC) Yolanda Hopkins (POR)

Where is Olympic surfing being held?

Surfing for the 2024 Olympics is being held at the iconic Teahupo’o surf break in Tahiti, one of the heaviest and deadliest waves on the planet. For more information about the venue, see the article below.

SEE MORE: Surfing 101: Competition venue for Paris Olympics

When is Round 3

Round 3 will hopefully kick off Monday, July 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

SEE MORE: How to watch surfing at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.