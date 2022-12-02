Suspect charged in Klamath Falls club baseball team alleged hazing incident

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Charges have been filed after an alleged hazing incident, involving students in the Klamath County School District, playing on a club baseball team, over the summer.

The police launched an investigation in Washington State back in September.

Grant County prosecutor Kevin McCrae confirmed that 18-year-old Owen Cheyne is being charged with assault in the fourth degree.

The two other suspects, who are juveniles, are being rereferred to the Grant County “Youth Services Diversion Program,” according to McCrae.

The teens were playing on the club baseball team, the Klamath Falls Falcons, when the incident happened in August in Ephrata, Washington.

A 15-year-old on the team was allegedly hazed and assaulted during the regional tournament.

The allegations have been a well known topic in Klamath Falls for months, even leading to a protest outside one school.

The school district has said it is not affiliated with and doesn’t sponsor the team.

However, we do know that Cheyne was playing on the Henley High School football team during the investigation.

Cheyne’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 20th in Grant County.

In Washington, assault in the fourth degree is a misdemeanor, with potentially up to a year in jail and fines up to $5,000.