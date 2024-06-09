Suzanne Collins working on new ‘Hunger Games’ book to debut in 2025

Some good news for fans of “The Hunger Games.” Another book and movie are on the way.

Scholastic confirmed Thursday that Suzanne Collins is working on another book in the series.

It will be called “Sunrise on the Reaping.” The book is set to debut March 18, 2025 with a movie adaptation expected in November of 2026.

It will be the fifth book in the series, set to revisit the world of Panem 24 years before the events of the first novel “The Hunger Games.”

Collins has revisited her universe fairly recently, releasing “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” in 2020, which was adapted for theaters last year.

