Swanson scores brace in USWNT’s 3-0 win over Zambia to kick off Olympics

MATCH STATS

The U.S. women’s national team got off to a perfect start at the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning a dominant 3-0 victory against Zambia on Wednesday in Nice.

There were plenty of goals for the U.S., but also plenty of missed opportunities in a match where Zambia played the majority down a player. Pauline Zulu received a red card after a VAR check deemed her intentionally fouling and preventing Mallory Swanson from going through on goal.

In the opening 15 minutes, the U.S. hit the crossbar and post, shots went just wide and Zambia defenders were forced to make clearances off the goaline. Trinity Rodman, who was one of the many players on the U.S. team making their Olympic debut, put all potential nerves to bed as she received a pass inside the box from captain Lindsey Horan and used her skills to break away from two opposing defenders and slide the ball past the goalkeeper to give her team a one-goal lead.

The USWNT continued to create opportunities as Swanson scored two rapid goals a minute apart from each other to give her side a comfortable 3-0 lead in the first half.

In the second half, the U.S. picked up right where it left off and continued to create chances while dominating possession. Despite its best efforts, the U.S. was unable to score but kept Zambia from posing any threat to its goal.

The game serves as new head coach Emma Hayes’ first Olympic win as a manager, and the only thing she might worry about is the health of her starting striker Sophia Smith after she was subbed out just before the end of the first half due to injury.

The U.S. sits in second place in Group B and is tied on goal differential with Germany after its 3-0 win against Australia. Zambia, meanwhile, finds itself at the bottom of the group with Australia.

The USWNT will play Germany next at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27, while Zambia plays New Zealand at 1 p.m. ET on the same day.

