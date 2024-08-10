Sweden defeats Germany for first-ever beach volleyball gold medal

World No. 1 team David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig made quick work of Germany’s Nils Ehlers/Clemens Wickler to win Sweden’s first-ever Olympic beach volleyball gold medal.

The 22-year-old Swedish phenoms ran through the Germans in two sets, 21-10, 21-13.

Ahman/Hellvig jumped out to a 3-0 run and carried that momentum through the first set, winning comfortably to start the match.

That strong play continued in the second set, with the innovative Swedish jump set proving to be too much for Ehlers/Wickler.

The Swedes went an efficient 18-for-29 on the attack and held Germany to a 15-for-49 on offensive looks. Ahman/Hellvig also racked up nine digs and four blocks while Ehlers/Wickler struggled with eight service faults.

No team has managed to win back-to-back gold medals through eight men’s Olympic beach volleyball competitions. Ahman/Hellvig have the youth and skill to make that a possibility in Los Angeles.

