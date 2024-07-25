Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch swimming during the 2024 Paris Olympics

During the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, athletes take their first plunge into the pool in Paris on Saturday, July 27 with competition concluding on Saturday, August 4. Prelims get underway at 5 a.m. ET each day, however if the live medal races are what you want to see, be sure to start watching at 2:30 p.m. ET. The one exception will be on Saturday, August 4, when the final day in the pool begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The two remaining open water events will be held on Thursday, August 8 and Friday, August 9. These will be must-see events as swimmers will race in the Seine River in the first point-to-point open water races at an Olympics since the first time the Games were held in Paris in 1900.

Swimming Events Men’s Events

50m Freestyle

100m Freestyle

200m Freestyle

400m Freestyle

800m Freestyle

1500m Freestyle

100m Backstroke

200m Backstroke

100m Breaststroke

200m Breaststroke

100m Butterfly

200m Butterfly

200m Individual Medley

400m Individual Medley

4x100m Freestyle Relay

4x200m Freestyle Relay

4x100m Medley Relay

10km Open Water Women’s Events

50m Freestyle

100m Freestyle

200m Freestyle

400m Freestyle

800m Freestyle

1500m Freestyle

100m Backstroke

200m Backstroke

100m Breaststroke

200m Breaststroke

100m Butterfly

200m Butterfly

200m Individual Medley

400m Individual Medley

4x100m Freestyle Relay

4x200m Freestyle Relay

4x100m Medley Relay

10km Open Water Mixed Event

4x100m medley relay

Venues

La Défense Arena will be transformed for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The home of the French rugby union club, Racing 92, will make room for roughly 660,000 gallons of water in the form of an Olympic-size swimming pool thanks to its modular, multipurpose design.

The Paris La Defense Arena will host swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Paris 2024

Thousands of fans are expected to line the banks of the Seine River to see the fastest distance swimmers in the world cut through the water for 10km starting at the famed Beaux-Arts-style bridge crossing, Pont Alexandre III.

Paris 2024

Competition Schedule

Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics Date Event Time (ET) July 27 Women’s 100m Butterfly – Heats

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Heats

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Heats

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Heats

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Heats 5a-7:15a Women’s 100m Butterfly – Semifinals

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Semifinals

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Final

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Final 2:30p-4:30p July 28 Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heats

Men’s 400m Medley – Heats

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats

Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heats

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Heats 5a-7a Men’s 400m Medley – Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly – Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Semifinals

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Semifinals

Men’s 100m Backstroke – Semifinals

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Final

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Semifinals 2:30p-4:30p July 29 Women’s 400m Medley – Heats

Women’s 100m Backstroke – Heats

Men’s 800m Freestyle – Heats 5a-7a Women’s 400m Medley – Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke – Semifinals

Men’s 100m Backstroke – Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Final

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final 2:30p-4:30p July 30 Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heats

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heats

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Heats

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Heats 5a-7:45a Men’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinals

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Semifinals

Women’s 100m Backstroke – Final

Men’s 800m Freestyle – Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinals

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinals

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Final 2:30p-4:30p July 31 Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Heats

Women’s 200m Butterfly – Heats 5a-6:30a Women’s 100m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Final

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Final

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinals

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinals

Women’s 200m Butterfly – Semifinals

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Final 2:30p-4:45p August 1 Women’s 200m Backstroke – Heats

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Heats

Men’s 200m Medley – Heats

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Heats 5a-7a Women’s 200m Butterfly – Final

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinals

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Final

Men’s 200m Medley – Semifinals

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinals

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – Final 2:30p-4:30p August 2 Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heats

Women’s 200m Medley – Heats

Women’s 800m Freestyle – Heats

4x100m Mixed Medley – Heats 5a-7a Men’s 50m Freestyle – Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final

Men’s 200m Medley – Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Semifinals

Women’s 200m Medley – Semifinals 2:30p-4:30p August 3 Women’s 50m Freestyle – Heats

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay – Heats

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay – Heats 5a-7:15a Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinals

Women’s 200m Medley – Final

Women’s 800m Freestyle – Final

4x100m Mixed Medley – Final 2:30p-4:30p August 4 Women’s 50m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay – Final

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay – Final 12:30p-2:30p August 8 Women’s 10km Open Water 1:30a-4:30a August 9 Men’s 10km Open Water 1:30a-4:30a

SEE MORE: How to watch swimming at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

As is usually the case, the United States head to Paris sporting the strongest swimming roster of an nation on paper, led by Katie Ledecky. The seven-time gold medalist can cement her legacy as the greatest female Olympic swimmer of all time with another standout performance at these Games.

Joining Ledecky are familiar faces like Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel and Ryan Murphy along with some young guns that might not be household names yet, but certainly could be by the end of the nine-day meet. Chris Giuliano and Gretchen Walsh headline the first-timers with a chance to become breakout stars.

Between the seasoned veterans and the rookies are some rising stars officially entering their prime, with sights set on multi-medal performances in Paris. Kate Douglass, Regan Smith and Bobby Finke fall into that category.

SEE MORE: Swimming 101: U.S. Olympic roster and athlete news

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.