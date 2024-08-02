Switzerland’s Leone wins 50m rifle 3 positions; American Maddalena earns silver

Switzerland’s Chiara Leone wins the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final, setting an Olympic record of 464.4 at the Chateauroux Shooting Center.

American Sagen Maddalena finished close behind with a score of 463.0 to earn silver.

China’s Zhang Qiongyue won bronze with a score of 452.9. Her bronze is China’s seventh shooting medal of the Games, which is the most of any nation.

Leone earns Switzerland’s first gold medal at these Olympics, and the country’s first shooting medal of these Games.

Maddalena won her first Olympic medal in her second Games. She finished fifth in this event in Tokyo and fourth in the women’s air rifle earlier in these Olympics. Maddalena bested Zhang in a one-shot shoot-off to secure a top-2 finish.

Before the Olympics, Maddalena expressed her confidence, saying “I am going to medal, I am going to podium — I have that determination.”

Maddalena is a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, working as a shooter/instructor in the marksmanship unit.

American Mary Tucker finished 25th in qualifying and did not advance to the final.

