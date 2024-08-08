Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone vs. Femke Bol: Chapter 3

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol meet head-to-head Thursday at the Paris Olympics for their third career matchup — what’s likely to be yet another world-record caliber race.

Here’s a breakdown of their two previous meetings, and answers to a few questions surrounding the event.

Chapter 1: Tokyo Olympics

McLaughlin-Levrone entered Tokyo as the reigning world silver medalist and newly crowned world record-holder. At U.S. Trials that June, the 21- turning 22-year-old clocked 51.90 to take down teammate Dalilah Muhammad‘s 52.16 from 2019 Worlds.

Bol, meanwhile, came in with a world-No. 2 52.37, recorded just weeks prior at the Stockholm Diamond League. Also 21, this was Bol’s second senior global championship meet. In her first, 2019 Worlds, she missed the final, finishing 22nd overall (56.37).

McLaughlin-Levrone 1st (51.46), Bol 3rd (52.03)

In the final, McLaughlin-Levrone did it again, lowering her world record by nearly a half-second to 51.46. Mohammad (51.58) finished second for silver, and Bol (52.03 booked third for bronze — personal bests for all three.

Chapter 2: 2022 Worlds

McLaughlin-Levrone entered 2022 Worlds as the reigning Olympic champion, and brought a fresh new world record along, a 51.41 from U.S. Nationals that knocked five-hundredths of a second off her winning time from Tokyo.

Bol again had the world’s second-fastest time with a 52.27.

McLaughlin-Levrone 1st (50.68), Bol 2nd (52.27)

In the final, McLaughlin-Levrone did the impossible for a fourth time, cutting a staggering 0.73 seconds off to go sub-51 in 50.68. Bol ran 52.27 for silver and beat Muhammad, who took bronze.

How many times has Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broken the world record?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has broken the world record five times.

51.90, June 2021, U.S. Trials

51.46, August 2021, Tokyo Olympics

51.41, June 2022, U.S. Nationals

50.68, July 2022, 2022 Worlds

50.65, June 2024, U.S. Trials

