Synchro sweep? China looks to make it 4-for-4 in men’s synchro springboard finals

China’s gold medal in the women’s synchronized 10m platform finals on Wednesday was the record 50th Olympic diving gold medal for the country. But the Chinese are hoping to add five more golds to that total, and their next chance comes on Friday in the men’s synchro 3m springboard finals.

Let’s dive in and get prepared for the action.

SEE MORE: China passes United States for most gold medals in Olympic diving

How does the competition work?

Men’s synchronized diving events in the Paris Games consist of just one round of competition with eight teams. Each team will do six dives. Two must have a degree of difficulty of 2.0, and the other four have no difficulty limit.

Eleven judges will score competitors on starting position, approach, take-off, flight, and entry into the water. Scores are added together and multiplied by the degree of difficulty for each dive. The team with the highest score at the end wins gold. In the event of a tie, multiple medals will be awarded.

Who are the divers?

– Wang Zongyuan/Long Daoyi (China)

– Anthony Harding/Jack Laugher (Great Britain)

– Tyler Downs/Greg Duncan (USA)

– Lorenzo Marsaglia/Giovanni Tocci (Italy)

– Jules Bouyer/Alexis Jandard (France)

– Juan Celaya/Osmar Olvera Ibarra (Mexico)

– Adrian Abadia/Nicolas Garcia Boissier (Spain)

– Oleg Kolodiy/Danylo Konovalov (Ukraine)

Who are the favorites?

Definitely the Chinese again. Wang and Long have won the last two world titles together. Long is making his Olympic debut, and Wang is the defending gold medalist in the event with a different partner. It was with that same partner that Wang won a world championship in 2022. No matter who he’s diving with, all Wang does is win. He hasn’t lost a major international synchro competition since 2019. Two years ago he also won world titles in the individual 1m and 3m springboard, making him the first diver to win three championships at a single worlds.

What about the Americans?

The U.S. finished second in this event at the Tokyo Olympics… but that was with different divers. This year’s divers are Tyler Downs and Greg Duncan, who beat the Tokyo medalists Andrew Capobianco and Quinn Henninger at the U.S. Olympic trials this year. Team Downcan (We had Team Cook’N Bacon and Schnellato, so we gotta keep the theme going!) finished fourth at the 2023 world championships.

Downs is competing in his second Olympics, but first in synchro. He finished 19th in the individual springboard in Tokyo. You may have heard of him if you’re on Olympic TikTok. He’s kinda famous with just shy of a million followers.

Greg Duncan doesn’t have a TikTok, but that’s O.K.! He’s from Virginia and is making his Olympic debut. Both divers met while competing at Purdue University.

SEE MORE: Fun facts about all 10 U.S. Olympic divers

Any other contenders?

– Great Britain’s Jack Laugher won gold in this event at the 2016 Olympics, and returns eight years later with a new partner and chance at another medal. Laugher and his new partner Anthony Harding finished second at the 2022 and 2023 world championships, but fell to fifth at this year’s worlds.

– Mexico’s Juan Celaya and Osmar Olvera Ibarra have only competed together in one international event, BUT in that event – the World Cup Super Final in April – they finished second. Olvera competed in the individual springboard at the Tokyo Games, finishing 14th when he was just 17 years old. That same year, Celaya was competing in diving at Louisiana State University, where he graduated in 2022.

– Italy has never medaled in this event, but that could change in Paris with Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci, who finished second at this year’s world championships. Marsaglia is competing in his second Olympics. Tocci is competing in his third.

– Spain has also never medaled in this event, but Adrian Abadia and Nicolas Garcia Boissier are hoping to change that. The duo won Spain’s first world championship medal in any diving event when they finished third this year, two spots better than they finished in 2023.

– As the host country, France received automatic qualifications for all Olympic events this year, but its best chance at a diving medal comes in this event. Jules Bouyer and Alexis Jandard finished third at the 2023 world championships. If they can repeat or better that on Friday it would be France’s first Olympic diving medal since 1952.

How do I watch?

Well, you can stream the men’s synchro springboard finals on NBCOlympics.com beginning at 5 a.m. ET on Friday, August 2.

SEE MORE: Men’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.