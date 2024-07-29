Table Tennis’ newest fan? Team USA basketball’s Anthony Edwards

After taking his first win with Team USA basketball on Sunday, shooting guard Anthony Edwards was able to take in an evening of Olympic action at an unexpected sport: table tennis.

But before we dive in, let’s rewind to where Edwards’s new interest in table tennis started.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony saw American athletes who wouldn’t normally compete or come across one another join together to welcome in the 2024 Paris Games.

While on the ship that steered their journey through the Opening Ceremony along the Seine, the U.S. women’s table tennis team met and even joked with Edwards.

Teammate Steph Curry tried to stir up a potential rivalry between the baller and paddlers, when he told Edwards, “Ant, they said they could beat you 21-0.”

“In what? Ping pong?” Edwards asked.

“I don’t believe it, I don’t believe it,” Edwards responded. “I’m scoring one point.”





That Opening Ceremony boat banter undoubtedly sparked Edward’s “ping pong” curiosity, and he was in attendance of American Lily Zhang’s epic Round of 32 win over Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi. Zhang’s victory is her best Olympic showing yet, and advanced her to the Round of 16. USA tennis tennis posted a picture of Edwards in the stands with the caption, “Who’s watching table tennis #Paris2024 today?” and tagged the star.

Team USA basketball member Anthony Edwards was in attendance at Lily Zhang’s epic Round 32 win. Instagram/@usatabletennis_

We don’t know when Edwards will be back to the table tennis event, but we hope before then, that someone tells him it’s table tennis, NOT ping pong.

SEE MORE: American Lily Zhang advances to Round of 16 for first time

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.