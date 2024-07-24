Taekwondo at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch taekwondo during the 2024 Paris Olympics
Men and women will each compete across four weight classes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Competition starts on Wednesday, August 7 and will run through Saturday, August 10, with medals being awarded during the final session each day.
|Men’s Categories
58kg (Flyweight)
68kg (Featherweight)
80kg (Welterweight)
80+kg (Heavyweight)
|Women’s Categories
49kg (Flyweight)
57kg (Featherweight)
67kg (Welterweight)
67+kg (Heavyweight)
Venue
With a brand new roof, the Grand Palais — one of Paris’s architectural wonders — will serve as the home for taekwondo during the Olympic Games. Piece by piece the roof of the Grand Palais was replaced with modern materials, allowing the Nave to retain its view of the sky, and light to pour into the room where the taekwondo athletes will spar for gold, silver and bronze.
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|August 7
|Women’s 49kg Qualification
Men’s 58kg Qualification
|3a-6:30a
|Women’s 49kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
Men’s 58kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
|8:30a-11:30a
|Women’s 49kg Repechages
Men’s 58kg Repechages
Women’s 49kg Bronze Medal Bout
Men’s 58kg Bronze Medal Bout
Women’s 49kg Gold Medal Bout
Men’s 58kg Gold Medal Bout
|1:30p-5p
|August 8
|Men’s 68kg Qualification
Women’s 57kg Qualification
|3a-6:30a
|Men’s 68kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
Women’s 57kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
|8:30a-11:30a
|Men’s 68kg Repechages
Women’s 57kg Repechages
Men’s 68kg Bronze Medal Bout
Women’s 57kg Bronze Medal Bout
Men’s 68kg Gold Medal Bout
Women’s 57kg Gold Medal Bout
|1:30p-5p
|August 9
|Women’s 67kg Qualification
Men’s 80kg Qualification
|3a-6:30a
|Women’s 67kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
Men’s 80kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
|8:30a-11:30a
|Women’s 67kg Repechages
Men’s 80kg Repechages
Women’s 67kg Bronze Medal Bout
Men’s 80kg Bronze Medal Bout
Women’s 67kg Gold Medal Bout
Men’s 80kg Gold Medal Bout
|1:30p-5p
|August 10
|Men’s 80+kg Qualification
Women’s 67+kg Qualification
|3a-6:30a
|Men’s 80+kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
Women’s 67+kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
|8:30a-11:30a
|Men’s 80+kg Repechages
Women’s 67+kg Repechages
Men’s 80+kg Bronze Medal Bout
Women’s 67+kg Bronze Medal Bout
Men’s 80+kg Gold Medal Bout
Women’s 67+kg Gold Medal Bout
|1:30p-5p
SEE MORE: How to watch taekwondo at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule
Olympic Taekwondo athletes to watch on Team USA
CJ Nickolas
23-year-old CJ Nickolas will be making his Olympics debut, and is expected to finish on the podium in Paris. He qualified for the Olympics at the end of 2023 through earning a top-five world ranking (No. 2) in the men’s welterweight (80kg/176 lbs.) class. The California native also finished second at world championships, won three bronze medals at Grand Prix tournaments and took home the championship title at the Pan American Games last year. Nickolas is known for multiple signature moves, which he hopes will help him reach the podium in Paris.
Jonathan Healy
2019 Pan American Games champion Jonathan Healy will also be making his Olympics debut for the United States, having qualified by making the final of the Pan American continental qualifier.
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.