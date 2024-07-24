Taekwondo at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch taekwondo during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Men and women will each compete across four weight classes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Competition starts on Wednesday, August 7 and will run through Saturday, August 10, with medals being awarded during the final session each day.

Taekwondo Weight Classes Men’s Categories

58kg (Flyweight)

68kg (Featherweight)

80kg (Welterweight)

80+kg (Heavyweight) Women’s Categories

49kg (Flyweight)

57kg (Featherweight)

67kg (Welterweight)

67+kg (Heavyweight)

Venue

With a brand new roof, the Grand Palais — one of Paris’s architectural wonders — will serve as the home for taekwondo during the Olympic Games. Piece by piece the roof of the Grand Palais was replaced with modern materials, allowing the Nave to retain its view of the sky, and light to pour into the room where the taekwondo athletes will spar for gold, silver and bronze.

Paris 2024

Taekwondo at the 2024 Paris Olympics Date Event Time (ET) August 7 Women’s 49kg Qualification

Men’s 58kg Qualification 3a-6:30a Women’s 49kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals

Men’s 58kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals 8:30a-11:30a Women’s 49kg Repechages

Men’s 58kg Repechages

Women’s 49kg Bronze Medal Bout

Men’s 58kg Bronze Medal Bout

Women’s 49kg Gold Medal Bout

Men’s 58kg Gold Medal Bout 1:30p-5p August 8 Men’s 68kg Qualification

Women’s 57kg Qualification 3a-6:30a Men’s 68kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals

Women’s 57kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals 8:30a-11:30a Men’s 68kg Repechages

Women’s 57kg Repechages

Men’s 68kg Bronze Medal Bout

Women’s 57kg Bronze Medal Bout

Men’s 68kg Gold Medal Bout

Women’s 57kg Gold Medal Bout 1:30p-5p August 9 Women’s 67kg Qualification

Men’s 80kg Qualification 3a-6:30a Women’s 67kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals

Men’s 80kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals 8:30a-11:30a Women’s 67kg Repechages

Men’s 80kg Repechages

Women’s 67kg Bronze Medal Bout

Men’s 80kg Bronze Medal Bout

Women’s 67kg Gold Medal Bout

Men’s 80kg Gold Medal Bout 1:30p-5p August 10 Men’s 80+kg Qualification

Women’s 67+kg Qualification 3a-6:30a Men’s 80+kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals

Women’s 67+kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals 8:30a-11:30a Men’s 80+kg Repechages

Women’s 67+kg Repechages

Men’s 80+kg Bronze Medal Bout

Women’s 67+kg Bronze Medal Bout

Men’s 80+kg Gold Medal Bout

Women’s 67+kg Gold Medal Bout 1:30p-5p

Olympic Taekwondo athletes to watch on Team USA

CJ Nickolas

23-year-old CJ Nickolas will be making his Olympics debut, and is expected to finish on the podium in Paris. He qualified for the Olympics at the end of 2023 through earning a top-five world ranking (No. 2) in the men’s welterweight (80kg/176 lbs.) class. The California native also finished second at world championships, won three bronze medals at Grand Prix tournaments and took home the championship title at the Pan American Games last year. Nickolas is known for multiple signature moves, which he hopes will help him reach the podium in Paris.

Jonathan Healy

2019 Pan American Games champion Jonathan Healy will also be making his Olympics debut for the United States, having qualified by making the final of the Pan American continental qualifier.

