Taekwondo recap, Aug. 7: Panipak, Park take gold in flyweight

Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit makes history with women’s flyweight gold

Panipak Wongpattanakit made history at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 7., becoming the first person from Thailand to win two gold medals when she defended her 2020 Olympic title in the taekwondo women’s flyweight division against China’s Guo Qing.

Panipak won 6-3 2-3 6-2, clinching the victory with two kicks to the head, which yielded three points each.

The final match was the most difficult she fought on the day, having sailed through all the earlier bouts with two-round wins.

Panipak had already risen to fame in her home country by getting Thailand’s first gold medal in taekwondo at the Tokyo Games. With 1.6 million followers on TikTok, Panipak is known for the way she kicks by raising her leg from the back to strike the trunk protector.

Panipak, who turns 27 on Thursday, has had the same coach, Chatchai Choi, for the past 13 years. He was instrumental in persuading her not to quit the sport after she was disappointed at winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Croatia’s Lena Stojkovic and Iran’s Mobina Nematzadeh won the bronze medals.

South Korea’s Park Tae-Joon takes care of business for men’s flyweight gold

South Korea’s Park Tae-Joon won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s taekwondo flyweight division on Wednesday, beating Azerbaijan’s Gashim Magomedov, who withdrew from the match in the second and claimed silver.

Park, who won the World Championship title in the 54kg category last year, officially won only one round 9-0. When the match stopped, he was leading 13-1 in the second round.

Magomedov declared defeat, following several breaks to the game due to an apparent injury to his left leg.

Park’s win helps swing South Korea back to the forefront of the sport after it failed to win any taekwondo medals at the previous 2020 Tokyo Games.

France’s Cyrian Ravet and Tunisia’s Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi won the bronze medals.

