Talent couple constructs tree for “Burning Man” wedding

TALENT, Ore. – A Talent couple is planning to get married, under a tree, they built together.

Drew Anne and Aaron Ford started building what they call the ‘Grandmother Tree’ back in December.

The tree is inspired by their love the generations that came before them and those who will come after them.

It was built out of scrap yard metal, wood from old fencing and other recycled materials.

Now that the tree is almost done, the goal is to get it to the “Burning Man” festival in Nevada later this month where they plan to get married.

“Burning man is not just out of the desert, it is everywhere now especially,” Ford said. “The feelings from it in the community continues to grow worldwide.”

“A big part of grandmother tree is allowing people to connect to underneath here,” Anne said. “And allowing kind of a safe place for people to explore.”

The couple is still looking for donations to cover transportation costs more lights and building costs.

Those who want to see the tree can see it on display at the Art Pop Beer Company in Talent for the next few weeks.

For more information about the Grandmother Tree, you can visit their website at www.drewannew.wixsite.com/grandmothertree.