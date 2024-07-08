Target to stop accepting personal checks

(CNN) – Target is announcing it will no longer accept personal checks from customers.

The retail giant says its new policy will go into effect on July 15 and that very few customers pay by check these days.

Target says it will accept other forms of payments such as credit and debit cards, digital wallets, and of course cash.

The retailer’s decision is not too surprising. The Federal Reserve has noticed a steady decrease in the amount of personal checks written over the past few years.

About 12 billion checks were written in 2021, that’s down from 20 billion in 2015.

