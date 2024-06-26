Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance inspires Hallmark movie

(CNN) – Taylor Swift’s past relationships and heartbreaks have been inspiration behind some of her biggest hits, but these days she and her current boyfriend, Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce seem like a perfect match.

Their public romance has been well documented and some say it might make a great story for a Hollywood movie.

The Hallmark Channel, the NFL, Skydance Sports, and the Chiefs are banking on that.

On Tuesday, they announced they are working on a holiday movie called “Holiday Touchdown: A Chief’s Love Story.”

While the plot of the movie isn’t based on Kelce and Swift’s romance, it perhaps helped inspire the film.

It is unclear if Swift or Kelce are directly involved in the project or if they gave it their blessing.

Work on the movie is set to begin next month.

