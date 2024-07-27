Team USA makes a statement with dominant win over Argentina

FULL RESULTS

The Team USA men’s volleyball team comes into Paris seeking redemption after crashing out in pool play for the first time since Sydney 2000.

They find themselves in a pool they should be able to get out of as they are the second-highest ranked team in Pool B. Germany gave them some major help with their major upset of Germany in the opening match of the tournament.

Team USA kicked off its tournament against Argentina, the eighth-ranked team in the world and defending bronze medalist from Tokyo 2020. The Argentinians also happen to be the team that knocked out the Americans back in Tokyo, making this a revenge match for Team USA.

Things started tight in the first set but at 13-13 the Americans went on a 5-0 run to take a stranglehold. They stretched that lead to as many as six at 23-17, and Aaron Russell–held out of Tokyo due to injury–killed off the set with a massive swing to make it 25-20.

The second set is when the Americans really started putting a stamp on this match. They led for the majority of the set with Russell and Torey DeFalco leading the way with 12 and 10 points, respectively, through two sets. Argentina never really threatened and Team USA took a two-set lead with a 25-19 win.

Team USA finished things off with an absolutely dominant third set. Argentina held a 5-4 lead to start the set, but the Americans never trailed again as they went on a 21-11 run to close it out in straight sets.

The win was a statement from the Americans, who clearly had revenge on their minds to open the Olympics and kicked off their redemption tour in style. Russell led the way with 16 points on the night, letting everybody know that he is back after he was forced to miss the Tokyo games.

After the first matchday, Team USA leads Pool B because they won their match 3-0 and Germany won 3-2. The Americans will face off the Germans–fresh off a massive upset of Japan–Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET. For the Argentinians, they are the only team to emerge from matchday one without a point, and will face off against Japan Wednesday at 7 a.m.

