Team USA women get pushed by France but make way into quarterfinal

Team USA entered needing to win just a single set to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

The Americans were able to secure that first set, but it was not easy to come by. There were numerous times in the first set where it seemed Team USA would pull away from France, which is the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, but the French pushed the Americans and make it difficult. The set looked over when the Americans led 22-17, but France rallied with six straight points and actually had a match point 27-26. Team USA were able to survive and score three-straight points to take a 29-27 set win and secure its place in the knockout rounds.

The result was still crucial from there as the United States looked to improve its standing in Pool A and earn itself a more favorable matchup in the knockout rounds.

Nearly the same exact thing happened to the United States in the second set as the US led 20-14, then France reeled off seven straight points to take a 21-20 lead. France pushed the U.S. even harder time as it had to hold off three set to take the another 29-27 win.

The Americans were once again tremendous defensively with five blocks through two sets and spread the wealth offensively with three hitters in double digit points. Annie Drews had 12, Kathryn Plummer had 11 and Chiaka Ogbogu had 10 through two sets.

Finally in the third set the Americans were able to grab a big lead and hold it, as they got up 20-16 and closed it out 25-20 to take the match and all three points.

Drews led the way yet again for the Americans, finishing with 15, while Ogbogu got her total up to 13 and Haleigh Washington joined the double-digits party with 11 of her own. Washington has led the defense all tournament long alongisde Ogbogu, and both had three blocks on the day.

The U.S. now sits on six points in Pool A with only China and Serbia left to face off. Those teams are on five and four points, respectively, so holding on to the top spot will be difficult.

Coach Karch Karaily certainly will be disastisfied with the performance after his side failed to close out the first two sets before overtime. France gave the Americans all they could handle, and may have exposed some holes the United States has heading into the knockout rounds.

The Americans now await their opponent for the quarterfinal, which begins Tuesday.

