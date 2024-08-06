Team USA wrestler Amit Elor gold in the City of Light following meteoric rise at 2024 Paris Olympics

In a span of two days, Team USA’s Amit Elor demonstrated she’s the new face of American wrestling by crushing her opponents at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

By Tuesday evening, the 68kg star proved she was all gold in the City of Light.

The 20-year-old Elor, a California native, had no trouble with Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova in their Gold Medal Match, winning 3-0.

In fact, Elor surrendered all of two points during her entire Olympic campaign.

With her win, Elor becomes the youngest American to ever win wrestling gold at the Olympics.

More to come …

