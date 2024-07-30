Team USA’s featherweight Alyssa Mendoza wins dramatic opener

The youngest of Team USA’s boxers at the 2024 Paris Olympics, 20-year-old featherweight (57kg/125lbs) Alyssa Mendoza clinched a Round of 32 nail-biter over Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova on Tuesday.

After three tight rounds, Mendoza won her dramatic Games debut by 3-2, split decision.

With the crowd clearly on her side throughout — chants of “U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!” erupting multiple times — the more defensive Mendoza managed to connect when it counted most, as her aggressive opponent bobbed and weaved across the ring.

Both boxers flexed as the announcer slowly announced the results, but it wasn’t until Mendoza’s name echoed throughout North Paris Arena that the Idaho native truly realized her Olympic dreams had come true.

