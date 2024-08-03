Team USA’s welterweight Omari Jones in line to claim (at least) bronze in Paris

Team USA’s Omari Jones R16 bout – Credit: NBC Olympics

Team USA’s welterweight Omari Jones defeated Bulgaria’s unseeded Rami Kiwan in their quarterfinal bout at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, ensuring (at least) a bronze medal — and setting up a semifinal bout with Uzbekistani Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev.

Jones, 21 years old, will become the first American welterweight since Kenneth Gould at the 1988 Seoul Olympics to claim a medal in this men’s boxing weight class.

Boxing is one of the rare Olympic sports that awards two bronze medals per contested event — one for each losing semifinalist on opposing sides of the bracket.

Later on Saturday, lightweight Jahmal Harvey competes against Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Uulu in the quarterfinals. Should he win, Harvey would also be guaranteed a medal — although which color would be determined in his potential semifinal (and/or final) bout.

