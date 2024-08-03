Teddy Riner leads France to judo mixed team title, his fifth Olympic gold medal

After a random draw selected his weight class, French judo icon Teddy Riner won the decisive bout to give the host nation the judo mixed team title at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, earning Riner a national record-equaling fifth Olympic gold medal.

He joined biathlete Martin Fourcade, who won his titles at the Sochi and Pyeongchang Games in 2014 and 2018, at the top of the list of most decorated French Olympians.

Fencers Philippe Cattiau and Roger Ducret won fewer golds but had eight podium finishes in the 1920 and ’30s. Riner and Fourcade have won seven medals each.

On Friday, Riner won the 100+kg judo gold — his record fourth gold medal — with an impressive ippon.

