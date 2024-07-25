Tennis’ Holger Rune (wrist) withdraws from Paris Games

Denmark’s Holger Rune has withdrawn from the men’s tennis competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics, citing an ongoing wrist injury.

The world No. 16 posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday on his decision to not play in the Games.

“My wrist has been causing problems since I played in Rome, and after playing through pain during both the clay and grass seasons, I have to take the medical advice seriously,” Rune said on the video. “Various measures have been initiated, and if all goes according to plan, I should be able to be ready to play in the upcoming tournaments in the USA.”





Rune, the lone Dane in the men’s tennis field, was supposed to make his Olympic debut. His withdrawal is the latest in a string of players who have announced they will not compete in the Paris Games, including Jannik Sinner, Marketa Vondrousova, Hubert Hurkacz and Aryna Sabalenka.

Australia’s Matthew Ebden has taken Rune’s place in the men’s singles draw.

SEE MORE: How to watch tennis at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.