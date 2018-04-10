Texas woman claims American Airlines lost her puppy

SHAVANO PARK, Texas (KABB/CNN) – A woman in Texas said American airlines shipped her new dog to the wrong city.
The puppy was supposed to arrive in Texas Monday, but she ended up in Portland, Oregon, then Los Angeles.
Carrie LaCarsse of Shavano Park went to pick up her new mini Bernedoodle named Atlantic Ocean from the airport Monday morning.
A breeder in Kansas City shipped the dog on American Airlines.
LaCarsse said, “I am looking at the dog and I am realizing that this does not look like the dog in the picture.” It was the wrong dog, originally destined for a family in Portland.
So where’s Atlantic Ocean? “You should know where the dog is! It’s like a baby it can’t talk, you need to do extra stuff to make sure pets don’t get lost,” LaCarsee said.
Atlantic Ocean has been on a journey as massive as her namesake, going from Kansas City, to Dallas, then to Portland.
She’s now in Los Angeles to stay overnight where she’ll get water and food. So what happened?
American Airlines told KABB they are still investigating the incident, but they believe that they shipped the dogs as they got them and it could be a mix up from the breeder or whoever dropped off the dogs.
But that’s not what Savano Park resident LaCasse said they told her. “They did admit to making a mistake and the mistake is on their part.”
Atlantic Ocean is expected to arrive at the San Antonio airport tomorrow afternoon.
The airline said its employees will feed Atlantic Ocean and even bath her if necessary during her overnight stay.