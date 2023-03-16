The Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County recives $250 K

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County announced an endowment of $250 K.

This investment comes from one of the non-profit’s long term supporters James M. Collier.

It’s the CAC’s first investment to ensure long term stability.

It’s now established what it calls a Legacy Society to promote planned giving options.

“The legacy society is there for people who want to leave a legacy of hope and healing for children in our community, and to help sustain those services in the future”, said Tammi Pitzen.

Pitzen said the legacy society will provide a future funding source to continue evidence-based interventions for children who experience abuse in Jackson County.

If you are interested in becoming a member call 541-494-1771.

