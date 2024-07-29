The Podium: A diving dynamic duo

Day 3: Better Together

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon take the practice of method acting to a whole new level.

The duo — or, as they’re more casually known, Cook N’ Bacon — is almost always together; they room together, they eat the same things, they travel to events together. They even coordinate their meet-day outfits. Aside from their shower and warmup routines, they do virtually everything in tandem.

It’s what they credit their silver-winning success in the 3m synchro springboard to.

“I would say we are pretty synched up from the from the moment we wake up, but that’s just our natural routine. We don’t plan that,” said Cook, a two-time Olympian. “All of the coordination that is planned happens at the pool.”

On the latest episode of The Podium: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 3: Better Together,” Cook and Bacon discuss what makes them such a perfect team — and whether or not the constant contact every becomes too much.

“We’ve gotten better about [communicating],” Cook said. “I’ll ask [Sarah], ‘Hey, let me know if you’re feeling nervous or anything because I might be feeling the same.’ So we can communicate that.”

Hear all of that and more on the third daily episode of The Podium.

