The Podium: A parry in the Palais

Day 10: Historic Duels

With their gold medal in the women’s team foil event, U.S. fencers Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jackie Dubrovich and Maia Weintraub made history by grabbing the country’s first medal in the event and first gold in any team fencing event.

Given the outcome — and the noble nature of the sport — it’s only fitting that the contest took place in the Grand Palais, an ornate exhibition hall built for the 1900 World’s Fair.

“The French invented fencing. It originates from there, so it’s always thought of as a very regal sport,” Kiefer said. “It’s very proper, very aristocratic, and I think the Grand Palais is a great venue for that because the architecture, the design inside, it’s all very ornate. It’s definitely the best venue that I’ve ever fenced in.”

On the latest daily episode of The Podium: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 10: Historic Duels,” the American women’s fencing team describes what it was like to compete in a venue as grandiose as the Grand Palais.

“Have you ever seen ‘The Princess Bride’? You know when the Dread Pirate Roberts [is] making his way to get the princess and he has to go through all the obstacles? That’s kind of like what it was,” Weintraub joked.

Hear all of that and more in the tenth daily episode of The Podium.

New episodes of The Podium will be released every day during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Follow the show on on the iHeart App, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or your favorite podcast.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.