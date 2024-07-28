The Podium: History, horses, Versailles, oh my!

Day 2: History, Horses, Versailles

With its roots in ancient Greek chariot races and royal riding practices, equestrian is undoubtedly the most regal Olympic sport.

Where better, then, to host the Paris tournament than at an actual palace.

Commissioned by King Louis XIV and once inhabited by the likes of Marie Antoinette, the Château de Versailles is one of the most magnificent palaces ever built. Its iconic, geometric gardens, where the equestrian competition takes place, span 2,000 acres and, in their prime, housed up to as many horses.

On the latest daily episode of The Podium: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 2: History, Horses, Versailles,” host Zora Stephenson takes listeners on a tour of the intricate equine history and elaborate grounds located at Versailles, as well as what it means for the palace to be the setting for Olympic equestrian.

“What you end up really seeing is that bond between the horse and the human to play a game and the communication between them, which, to the unobserved eye, should look invisible,” said David O’Connor, Chairman of the Eventing Committee at the International Equestrian Federation and three-time Olympic medalist. “All of these things are happening, and that is a fascinating, never-ending study — that communication with something that doesn’t speak human.”

